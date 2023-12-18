Police identify suspect, victims in Saturday double homicide

A 22-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a father and daughter Saturday in Battle Creek.

Todd Edward Bolden Jr. is charged with two counts of open murder and one count of carrying a firearm in the commission of a crime in the shooting deaths of Steven Douglas Cica, 44, and Veronica Jean Cica, 22.

Bolden was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday afternoon. He remains lodged at the Calhoun County Jail, held without bond.

Police were initially called to the 200 block of Algonquin Street shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday on reports of vandalism and a fight breaking out. By the time police arrived, the suspect, identified as Bolden, had left the scene, Battle Creek Det. Sgt. Trevor Hoard said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Detective Sgt. Trevor Hoard answers questions regarding Saturday's shooting on Algonquin Street at the Battle Creek Police Department on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

No assault was reported and no weapon had been seen by witnesses; police only noted property damage, according to Hoard.

Two hours later, at about 6 p.m., police were again called to the same address in the 200 block of Algonquin Street, with the caller indicating someone was trying to break into the home. As Calhoun County 911 dispatchers were on the line with the caller, they believed they heard gunshots.

Upon arrival, police found Veronica dead inside the home from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Her father, Steven, was also found with gunshot wounds inside the home; LifeCare Ambulance rushed him to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he later died Sunday afternoon as a result of his injuries.

Bolden voluntarily turned himself in at the Battle Creek Police Department at 1:38 p.m. Sunday. Hoard confirmed that Bolden and Veronica "have a child in common."

Algonquin Street in Battle Creek on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Saturday's deaths mark the 11th and 12th homicides in Battle Creek this year, Hoard confirmed Monday. The city reported 10 homicides last year.

Open murder includes first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. If convicted of the more serious charge, Bolden could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A preliminary exam, where a judge will determine if there is probable cause Bolden committed the crime, is scheduled for Jan. 5.

If you were in the area at the time of the shooting, and might have information to help police with this investigation, please call the non-emergency number at (269) 781-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

