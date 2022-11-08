Police identify suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault and home invasion in Jamaica Plain

The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating the suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion on October 24 in Jamaica Plain.

Police identify Washington Pearson as the alleged suspect. Pearson is described as a black male in his 40′s, over 6 feet in height, and 290 pounds.

West Roxbury District Court issued a warrant for Pearson for attempted murder, strangulation, armed robbery, assault to rape and home invasion that happened at a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain, police said.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Sexual Assault Detectives at 617-343-4400. If the suspect is observed, please call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

