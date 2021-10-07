Police identify suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Charlotte-area basketball court

Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting on a Charlotte-area basketball court in late August.

On Thursday, Huntersville police obtained warrants against Michael Daryle Withers, 25, on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the department said in a news release.

On Aug. 29, around 6:15 p.m., Huntersville police responded to a call about a shooting at North Mecklenburg Park in the 16000 block of Old Statesville Road. Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound. The victim died on Sept. 7, police said.

An argument between the suspect and the victim led to the shooting, police said.

Police released a sketch of a suspect last month.

Withers previously spent seven years and five months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into occupied property, and interfering with an electric monitor device, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety database.

Anyone with information on Withers’ whereabouts can contact police Lt. Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400, call 911, North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867 or leave a tip online at www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.