Police identify suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside Rockford business

Surveillance photos of a suspect in a shooting outside Pinnon Meats, 2324 N. Court St., in Rockford. The suspect was identified as William Jones, 40.

The Rockford Police Department has identified the suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Peggy Anderson outside of Pinnon Meats last week.

Police identified the suspect as William Jones, 40.

Jones is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

He is not in custody as of Monday evening and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

More:Customers, businesses flood Rockford store with sympathy, support after fatal shooting

Rockford police said Anderson was walking down the stairs at the building, 2324 N. Court St., when Jones allegedly robbed Anderson of her belongings.

Jones then shot Anderson during the altercation and then drove off in Anderson's vehicle, which was later found unoccupied in the 2000 block of Douglas Street, according to police.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police identify Pinnon Meats shooting suspect as William Jones