Police identify suspect wanted in Livingston shooting that injured man

A suspect is wanted in connection with a Livingston shooting that left a man in critical condition Monday.

According to Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale, 20-year-old Daniel Galvan, believed to be from Ballico, has been identified as a suspect in a Monday shooting near the Taqueria Los Gordos located near the intersection of Hammatt and Walnut avenues.

Authorities said Galvan arrived at the taqueria at about 4:20 p.m. Monday and approached the front of the business.

According to Hale, it appears there was some sort of interaction between Galvan and the victim. Galvan allegedly pulled a firearm and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area in an eastern direction and down Walnut Avenue.

Hale said authorities are currently looking for Galvan, who is wanted on a warrant for attempted murder.

“We have multiple investigative teams working on trying to determine his location,” Hale said. According to Hale, police are hoping to have a peaceful resolution.

Hale said a motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time but it appears there could be what Hale called “gang-related overtones.”

The victim, a man in his 20s, remains in critical condition. According to police, it is unknown if the men knew of each other prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at 209-394-7916.