Police identify suspect in West Chester Amazon center shooting

Jan. 13—A suspect accused of firing shots Wednesday at a fellow Amazon driver's car in the parking lot of the West Chester Twp. facility is in the Butler County Jail.

West Chester Twp. police responded to Amazon at Allen and Cincinnati-Dayton roads just after 7:30 p.m. on a report that a suspect fired at a man while he was in his personal vehicle.

Shedrick Lavon Washington Jr. was named as the suspect by the 911 caller who was with the victim. Washington had already left the parking lot, according to the caller and West Chester Police reports.

There were no injuries and Washington was arrested a few hours later in Clermont County. He was booked into the Butler County Jail Thursday afternoon on charges of felonious assault and criminal damaging.

Washington, 23 of Goshen, allegedly fired three shots, hitting the victim's Lincoln Town Car all three times, according to court records. The shots caused $2,500 damage to the vehicle.

A woman who called 911 told the dispatcher they heard approximately three "shots fired in the parking lot" of the facility, and they were directed at a vehicle. She said there was an altercation between two of Amazon's delivery drivers.

"One of them followed the other out to the parking lot and fired shots," she said on the 911 call.

She was unsure what vehicle the suspect left in and said she did not witness the shooting herself. No one there had seen the suspect since he left, she told the dispatcher.

The incident remains under investigation.