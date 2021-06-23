Police identify suspected shooter

Jun. 23—Muskogee police identified a man suspected in a midday shooting Tuesday outside a westside Muskogee convenience store as 23-year-old Clayton Spencer.

Spencer is described as a Black man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

A cash reward is being offered for any tip that leads to Spencer's arrest. Callers may remain anonymous.

Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department said an altercation inside Pop'n'Go spilled outside where the shooting occurred.

"A weapon has been recovered a short distance from the scene," Hamlin said. "This is an ongoing investigation, and any updated information will be released as it becomes available."

Hamlin said an unidentified victim "sustained a minor injury."

Bystanders said a woman was shot in the leg and transported by private vehicle to get medical care.

Anyone with information about Spencer's whereabouts is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918) 682-2677.