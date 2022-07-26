Police identify suspects involved in chase & shootout that left 2 dead, K9 hurt in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified three suspects who were involved in Friday’s police pursuit and subsequent shootout that happened near the Jacksonville Zoo.

Their names are De’Shaun Lockett, Tyjarius Holton and Robert Motley. Lockett and Holton were pronounced deceased by gunfire, police say.

Motley was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Motley’s arrest report, officers pursued a maroon Dodge Charger that witnesses said was involved in a shooting at 200 Zoo Parkway.

The chase ended after the vehicle crashed at Busch Drive and Zoo Parkway. The report does not disclose when the subsequent shooting happened, but later it states Lockett and Holton were found deceased, and Motley was taken to the hospital for “unknown injuries.”

Motley was later taken to the pre-trial detention facility where he remains on a $75,000 bond.

Action News Jax is following this developing story and we will bring you updates online and on-air as soon as they become available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.