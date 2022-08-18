Police identify suspects wanted for firing shots in Wolfchase Galleria

Two men are wanted for firing shots inside Wolfchase Galleria Wednesday midday.

On Aug. 17 at approximately 12:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shots fired call at Wolfchase Galleria, which is in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway.

RELATED: Shots fired inside Wolfchase Galleria, police say

One of the suspects, later identified as Joshua Smith, got into a physical altercation with another man.

The victim fled inside B Connected Wireless and was followed by Smith and another man, later identified as Ben Winston.

One of the employees tried to break up the fight, and Winston fired a shot, police said.

Luckily, no one was injured and the bullet struck a column inside the business.

Smith and Winston fled in a black Volkswagon, police said.

A warrant was issued for Joshua Smith, 25, charging him with Assault.

A warrant was issued for Ben Winston, 23, charging him with Aggravated Assault (4X), Reckless Endangerment, and Vandalism of Property $1,000 or less.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: