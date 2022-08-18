Police identify suspects wanted for firing shots in Wolfchase Galleria

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Two men are wanted for firing shots inside Wolfchase Galleria Wednesday midday.

On Aug. 17 at approximately 12:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shots fired call at Wolfchase Galleria, which is in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway.

One of the suspects, later identified as Joshua Smith, got into a physical altercation with another man.

The victim fled inside B Connected Wireless and was followed by Smith and another man, later identified as Ben Winston.

One of the employees tried to break up the fight, and Winston fired a shot, police said.

Luckily, no one was injured and the bullet struck a column inside the business.

Smith and Winston fled in a black Volkswagon, police said.

A warrant was issued for Joshua Smith, 25, charging him with Assault.

A warrant was issued for Ben Winston, 23, charging him with Aggravated Assault (4X), Reckless Endangerment, and Vandalism of Property $1,000 or less.

