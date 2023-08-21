Police identify teen boy shot dead during unauthorized car meet near Red Lion early Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the 17-year-old boy shot dead Sunday morning during an unauthorized car meet as Aaizeem Korden-Brown.

Korden-Brown was one of two people shot during the car meet located at the Delaware Logistics Center at 2421 Bear Corbitt Road near Red Lion. While the teen died after being shot multiple times, police said a 21-year-old man survived the incident with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police did not release the survivor's medical condition, but said he was stable. Both are from the New Castle area.

A preliminary investigation found that a large crowd gathered for a car meet at the industrial park.

At some point during the event, police said the shooting victims were involved in a confrontation where numerous shots were fired.

The crowd dispersed, along with the shooters, police said.

Troopers were called to the industrial park about 2 a.m. and found Korden-Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The older victim was also taken to an area hospital.

Police continue to investigate the fatal incident and ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact detectives at (302) 741-2729.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

