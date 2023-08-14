Police identify teen found shot to death behind Ocoee apartments

Ocoee police officers are asking for help tracking down a killer.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police were called to the Advenir at The Oaks apartment complex on Old Winter Garden Road last Sunday, Aug. 6 for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man shot to death behind an apartment building near the back of the complex.

READ: Boy, 17, girlfriend arrested after Volusia teen shot over Instagram post, deputies say

See a map of the area below:

Ocoee police identified the victim Monday as 19-year-old Amaurio Sledge.

They haven’t released any details on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

READ: Man killed, suspect charged after Sunday morning shooting in Bithlo

They’re asking anyone with information that may help identify Sledge’s killer to contact Central Florida Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and could become eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if the information they submit leads to an arrest in the case.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.