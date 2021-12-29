Police identify teen as victim shot to death Tuesday in Chesterfield neighborhood

This undated photo shows Arbor Lake Apartments near Chester, where Chesterfield Police say an 18-year-old was found shot to death late Tuesday afternoon

CHESTER — Chesterfield Police have identified the person found shot to death Tuesday in a neighborhood near Chester, and he was a teenager.

Yabdiel Manuel Rodriquez Aquino, 18, of the 6800 block of Arbor Lake Drive in the Ironbridge community off state Route 10, was found around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Arbor Lake Drive. Officers responding to a call of shots-fired located him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Aquino died at the scene. He is the county's 11th homicide victim of 2021. Last year, there were 15 murders in Chesterfield.

No other details about the shooting have been released, including any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

