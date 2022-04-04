Police identify teen whose body was dumped behind East Point home

East Point police have identified a teenage girl who was found beaten to death and discarded behind a house.

On Feb. 12, someone found the teen’s body off Ben Hill Road. Police say an autopsy confirmed that she died from blunt force trauma.

After her body was found, police released a sketch created by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the hopes someone would recognize her.

Police said a mother and father called officers on Friday about concerns that the sketch looked like their daughter. The parents confirmed with detectives the body belonged to their 16-year-old daughter.

The family has requested that police not release her name.

East Point police said they are actively investigation the teen’s death to find her killer and bring closure to the family.

Anyone who has information is asked to call investigators at 404-559-6300.