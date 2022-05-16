Police identify teenager killed in first homicide of the year in Olathe

Olathe police have identified the victim in a weekend shooting as a 19-year-old man from Smithville.

Marco Cardino was fatally shot just before 4 a.m. Saturday at Black Bob Park at 14500 West 151st Street, Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department, said at the time.

When officers arrived they found Cardino suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Yeldell said.

No suspect information had been released as of Monday.

The killing marked the city’s first homicide of the year.

Last year, the city did not see its first killing until November — a double homicide, which was Olathe’s only homicides of 2021. In 2020, the city also recorded two homicides, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information may call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.