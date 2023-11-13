Police identify teens accused of vandalizing campaign sign for local judge

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a new local judge getting justice for what happened last month during the campaign.

Joseph Burke just won a seat as a judge in Rocky River Municipal Court. Police have identified two suspects for cutting up a campaign sign while Burke was running for judge.

In October, a sign in Westlake was sliced up with the picture of the candidate’s face and head cut out.

Now, Westlake police say they have identified two 15-year-old suspects. So, we went back to Burke.

“This issue is in the hands of the juvenile court system, and I’m going to let the process play out,” he said. “I would love to make this a learning and teaching moment for all those involved moving forward. And, I’d love to have an opportunity to speak to these two young gentlemen.”

Westlake police have said they are referring the case to juvenile court. We will check back to see how the case is resolved.

