Police identify three suspects in Arlington spree of racist, vulgar vehicle vandalism

Detectives know the names of three teenagers who painted vulgarities and racist phrases on 17 vehicles in Arlington, police said on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects in the vandalism on Friday and Saturday are juveniles, and one is an adult, Arlington police said. Each is male. The as yet uncalculated total amount of the damage will determine the offense on which the suspects will be arrested. Police did not release the names of the suspects.

The vandalism occurred in neighborhoods on the east and south sides of the city. The victims’ vehicles were not specifically targeted, according to the preliminary police investigation. The victims are of multiple races, genders and ages.

Surveillance video led police to connect the cases and identify a suspect vehicle of interest and the suspects.

“These incidents didn’t just impact the people whose vehicles were vandalized — they affected and upset the entire Arlington community,” Police Chief Al Jones wrote in a statement.