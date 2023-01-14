Police identify two killed in Bangor murder-suicide

Jan. 14—Bangor police have released the identities of two people killed Thursday in what they describe as a murder-suicide.

Ariah Jacques, 24, of Bangor died of a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Bangor Police Department. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta determined her death to be a homicide.

John Neff, 57, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the death was determined to be a suicide, the department said.

A spokesperson for the department did not respond to a phone message or email Saturday seeking information on the relationship between Jacques and Neff.

According to the release, Bangor police were called to a residence on G Street in Bangor about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a possible domestic violence situation.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the residents inside the home without success, though a robot was able to locate a person within the home that appeared to be injured. Members of the department's Special Response Team then entered the residence and found Jacques and Neff dead.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is currently available, the release said.