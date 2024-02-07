Police identify two killed in downtown Columbus nightclub shooting

Columbus police identified the two men shot and killed early Monday in an incident outside a Downtown nightclub.

Nigel Jackson Jr., 25, and Percell E. Scott III, 24, died from injuries suffered in the still unexplained shooting. Police arrived about 1:15 a.m. at Noir Lounge, located in the 100 block of West Cherry Street, to discover two men with gunshot wounds near the entrance of the club.

Both men died at the scene about 10 minutes after police arrived, according to a police report.

A Columbus Division of Police crime scene search unit van sits parked outside Noir Lounge in the 10 block of West Cherry Street in Downtown Columbus. Two people were found shot to death outside the bar early Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the shooting and has released few details. Police have not publicly identified any suspects or announced any arrests in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify men killed in shooting at downtown's Noir Lounge