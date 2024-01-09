Police identify two killed outside North Austin game room as attendee, security guard

A game room attendee and a security guard were the two men who died outside of the North Austin business in a fight that turned deadly on Sunday morning, Austin police said in a news release.

First responders were called at 4:46 a.m. to the scene, at West Rundberg Lane and Parkfield Drive, where they found Deondre Flint, 35, and Jamie Davis, 46, with gunshot wounds. The two men were pronounced dead shortly after 5 a.m., the Monday news release said. Police determined that Davis fatally shot Flint, who was a security employee at the game room, and that another security employee fatally shot Davis, according to the news release.

The Travis County district attorney's office found that that employee was "justified" in shooting Davis, the news release said. The office has not filed charges in this case and is not expected to file any at this time.

In their investigation, police determined Davis and his girlfriend were asked to leave Cowboys, a 24-hour game room, for an undisclosed reason and were followed by security into the parking lot.

Flint walked into the parking lot while Davis and his girlfriend were exiting the game room. In the parking lot, Davis’ girlfriend and a female employee of the game room had a physical altercation, which escalated to a shooting between Davis and security guards, the news release said.

A woman, who has not been publicly identified by police, was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

The unnamed security guard is cooperating with the investigation into the incident, the news release said.

When reached for comment Sunday, an employee at Cowboys offered no further information about the incident.

The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police identify two killed outside North Austin game room