Police identify two men killed outside Knoxville bar on Friday night

Sarah Riley and Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
·1 min read

Kenneth Burgett, 46, of Knoxville, and Patrick Petty, 30, of Harrogate, are the two men who died in a shootout outside Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Friday night.

No suspects have been arrested.

A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were found on scene suffering from nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Additionally, a 30-year-old man arrived at the Claiborne Medical Center suffering from a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound after reportedly fleeing from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Police identify two men killed outside Knoxville bar on Friday night

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories