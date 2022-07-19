Police identify two men killed in New Britain shooting

Police have identified the two men who allegedly shot each other to death during a fight in New Britain on Monday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near an apartment on Walnut Street about 12:54 p.m. on Monday and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators learned that the men had been fighting and had apparently shot each other, according to the New Britain Police Department.

Conrad Jones, 24, of New Haven, was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside the house on Walnut Street. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Inside the apartment, police found 33-year-old Michael Jackson of Rocky Hill. Despite treatment from emergency personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that the men knew each other and were having an “active dispute” before the shooting. Both men were armed while fighting and “the conflict escalated to where they exchanged gunfire,” police said.

The department said Monday that there was no danger to the public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner could not be immediately reached for information on the cause and manner of Jones’ and Jackson’s deaths.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sergeant Kyle Jones at 860-826-3131 or the department’s tip line at 860-826-3199.