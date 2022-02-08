Police identify two people found dead last month in Chilton

CHILTON – Police on Tuesday identified two people who were found dead last month in a home on North Madison Street.

Judith Mastrocola, 78, and Matthew Moore, 54, both of Chilton, were found dead after police responded to a medical call at a home around 9:20 a.m. January 19, according to Chilton police.

Police officials said they won’t release more information until a coroner’s report is finished, and it will likely be released on the department’s Facebook page.

