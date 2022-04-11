Police identify two people killed in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Authorities identified the man and woman who were shot and killed early Sunday morning inside a Cedar Rapids nightclub.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge left 10 people injured and two people dead. Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35, both of Cedar Rapids, were identified as the victims who were killed, according to a Facebook post Monday by the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said that officers were outside the club when the shooting happened because of an earlier incident and rushed in as 100 to 150 people streamed out. At least one of the victims was targeted, Jerman said during a news conference Sunday.

“This is another mindless and senseless gun-related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life,” Jerman said Sunday. “I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues. That said, I want to reassure the residents of this city that Cedar Rapids is a safe city.”

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman gives details on the fatal shooting that occurred at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge during a press conference at the Cedar Rapids Police Station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jerman said they believe that more than one shooter was involved and the suspect or suspects are most likely male.

The club's owner, Mod Williams, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that he is working with police.

“It’s an extremely disturbing thing that happened and currently I’m just being as cooperative as I can to help the police,” Williams said.

A police vehicle sits in the alley next to Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the nightclub early Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

