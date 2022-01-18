Police identify two teens shot, killed Monday night at south Wichita apartment complex

Wichita police have identified two people who were shot and killed Monday night at an apartment complex in south Wichita.

Police responded at around 9:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 2700 block of south Emporia after 911 calls of “gunshots and a loud crash” came in, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.

Officers found 17-year-old Alexis Cervantes-Martinez and 16-year-old Mariah Zamora, both from Wichita, inside a vehicle crashed into a storage unit at the apartment complex, Macy said in the release.

Investigators learned that both teens were at the location for a “drug transaction” when someone else fired a gun multiple times, fatally injuring both, Macy said.

Cervantes-Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene; Zamora was taken to a hospital, where she died, Macy said in the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wichita Police detectives at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to crime stoppers at 316-267-2111.