Police identify the two women found dead inside Newport home, arrest made

The two women found dead inside a Newport home have been identified and an arrest has been made in connection to their death, according to Newport police.

Officers found Sheila Ruf, 59, and Diana Eddy, 61, deceased inside a home in 700 block of Ann Street on March 16.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged Eric Douglas Lightfoot, 59, with two counts of murder.

Lightfoot is in custody at the Campbell County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Campbell District Court on Thursday.

The Newport Police Department said that the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police ID the two women found dead inside Newport home, arrest made