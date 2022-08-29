Police identify victim, 73, gunned down in Fresno street. He was shot several times

Police on Monday identified the “older man” found shot to death in a central Fresno street.

Officers were called about 7 a.m. Saturday to the area of Orchard and Yale avenues after a pedestrian was seen lying in the roadway, police said. He was 73-year-old Robert Torres, police said Monday.

Around the same time 911 callers reported multiple gunshots in the area, police said.

Officers arrived and found Torres lying in the street dead from several gunshot wounds, police said.

It was the first of two gun homicides on Saturday, and the 37th homicide of the year. Police say the two killings Saturday are not related.