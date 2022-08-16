Police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester

Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Worcester Saturday night.

Jamal Mustapha, 27, was struck on I-290 westbound shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Mustapha had been hit by multiple vehicles, according to State Police.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor trailer,” State Police said in a statement. “Evidence indicates that he was subsequently struck by other vehicles. None of the vehicles stopped. It is unclear if any of the operators knew they had struck a person.”

Police are investigating why Mustapha on the highway at that time. The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Couture at the Holden Barracks at 508-829-8410.

