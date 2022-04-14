Police identify victim of deadly shooting in Roxbury park

Police have identified a man shot and killed in a Roxbury park Monday evening.

Bihlal Bell, 31, of Boston, was found on Keegan Street in Orchard Park around 5:46 p.m. Monday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting came after incidents of gun violence on Friday in Revere and Roslindale, and again on Sunday in Charlestown. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden attributed an uptick in shootings to “too many guns on the street.”

Neighbors told Boston 25 they heard at least a dozen gunshots.

“We’re processing a large, a fairly large crime scene that has ballistic evidence to include two firearms,” Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said Monday.

So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips may be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

