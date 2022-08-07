Police identify victim of deadly stabbing in Nashua, NH

Police have identified a woman found dead in Nashua, N.H. Friday evening.

Julie Graichen, 34, was found dead in an apartment on Kinsley Street around 5:20 p.m. Friday. The Medical Examiner determined her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about Graichen’s activities in the days before her death are asked to call the Nashua Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

