Police identify victim in Dorchester’s Baird Street shooting

Police have identified the victim in a fatal Dorchester shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to the Boston Police Department, Daniel Sanders, 36, suffered serious gunshot wounds on Baird Street at approximately 1:00 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, medical services transported Sanders to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

