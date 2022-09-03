Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday.

After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The Boston man succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

The incident is under investigation and authorities ask that those with information contact Boston Police at 617-343-4470.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW