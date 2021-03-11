Police identify victim of fatal Haverhill crash as 32-year-old woman

Mar. 11—A woman killed last weekend in a single car crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill has been identified by state police as Loida Payero, 32, of Newburyport.

Payero died after losing control of the mini-van she was driving early Saturday morning, causing the vehicle to roll over, state police said. The crash resulted in minor injuries to a 7-year-old girl who was a passenger. The girl was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, state police said.

About 12:15 a.m. Saturday, troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Newbury responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on I-495 northbound in the area of Exit 52 in Haverhill.

A preliminary investigation showed Payero was driving a 2006 Chrysler van when, for reasons that remain under investigation, she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over, state police said. Payero was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Troopers were assisted at the crash site by Haverhill police, firefighters and ambulance workers. The right travel lane of the highway was closed for about three hours while a detailed investigation was conducted.