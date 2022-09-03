Police identify victim of fatal Roxbury shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Roxbury last Wednesday.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury after receiving a report of a spot shooter activation. Police found Damonte Darcy, 29, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The Roxbury man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and authorities ask that those with information contact Boston Police at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

