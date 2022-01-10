Police identify victim in fatal shooting early Sunday in north Wichita

Wichita police have identified 39-year-old Justine Bell of Wichita as the victim of a shooting early Sunday in north Wichita, police spokesman Trevor Macy says in a press release.

No one had been arrested by early Monday in connection with the shooting, Macy said. Police didn’t say whether the victim knew the shooter or shooters.

Wichita police responded to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East 12th Street, Macy said.

A party was being held at the location when an argument broke out in the parking lot, according to the release.

“This led to multiple shots being fired,” Macy said. He didn’t know what the argument was over.

The woman was struck once by the gunfire. Police think that she was also hit by a car after people began to flee the scene, causing additional injuries.

Bell was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where she later died of her injuries, Macy says.

The investigation is ongoing, and Wichita police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.