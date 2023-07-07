Police identify victim of Frederick fatal shooting

Jul. 7—The Frederick Police Department on Friday identified the victim of last weekend's fatal shooting in downtown Frederick.

The victim was Tayquan Cornell Palmer, 28, of Frederick, according to a press release.

Frederick police have said the shooting happened at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of West All Saints Street.

Police found a man with life-threatening injuries and administered aid, but were unable to save him.

"Preliminary findings suggest that this incident was not a random act of violence," police said in the press release.

Police have not released more information about the circumstances of the shooting.

FPD spokesperson Samantha Long declined to provide further details on Friday.

In a letter to the community on Thursday, the Brothers of Mountain City Elks Lodge #382, at 173 W. All Saints St., and the Daughters of Madame CJ Walker Temple #509 offered their condolences to Palmer's family.

"As an organization, we do not condone this unacceptable and horrific behavior," the letter says. "Tayquan's young life was taken prematurely by senseless gun violence. It is a tragedy that is resonating throughout our community."

"This gun violence must end, and it starts with all of us!," the letter says.

Richard D. Hall, the exalted ruler of Mountain City Lodge #382, said in a phone interview on Friday that the shooting did not happen on the lodge's property, but was nearby.

The letter says the lodge is "committed to providing a safe environment" and is no longer allowing anyone to park in its parking lot unless they are attending lodge events. Similarly, people will not be allowed to loiter in the parking lot.

The lodge is asking Mayor Michael O'Connor and Police Chief Jason Lando for "their steadfast support" of the no-loitering policy and for "a strong police presence."

The lodge already had new safety measures planned as part of a $500,000 state capital grant.

Upgrades to the parking lot will include surveillance cameras, cutting down trees, more lighting and resurfacing.

Hall said other improvements will be made to the lodge under the grant, including a new roof.

The work is expected to begin in the fall, Hall said.