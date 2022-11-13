Police identify victim in Jones High School shooting in Orlando

Orlando police have identified the victim in a shooting at an Orlando high school.

Police said the man is 19-year-old Gamaine Patrick Brown.

As crowds of people left Jones High School on Saturday, an argument outside of a football game turned deadly.

Orlando police said two groups of people got into a fight in the parking lot right before the game ended.

Officials said a total of three people were shot before police responded, and once police got there, one adult was already dead.

A second adult who was shot was taken to a hospital and a third victim showed up at the hospital in the hours after the shooting, according to police.

Police said they have detained four young suspects, and one had a gun, but they do not know the suspects’ connection to the school.

Police are confident they detained the suspect but said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Commissioner Regina Hill said her heart breaks for the victim and whoever fired the gun.

“I thought about the family members, of both the victim and the shooter, families being impacted and never being the same,” she said.

