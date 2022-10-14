Police identify victim in killing near Central Point

Oct. 14—A man who was killed Thursday in a shooting north of Central Point was identified Friday by police as Nicholas Steven Davis, 38, of Grants Pass.

Court records show the suspect in the shooting, Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, is accused of trying to murder two women the same day.

Murphy remains in the Jackson County Jail without bail, according to jail records.

Murphy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Davis. Murphy faces a charge of second-degree attempted murder constituting domestic violence for allegedly attempting to cause the death of a woman, plus a charge of second-degree attempted murder for allegedly attempting to cause the death of a second woman, according to Jackson County Circuit Court records.

Murphy also faces charges of unlawful use of a firearm and fleeing police, court records show.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting at 12:24 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Kirtland Road. Murphy fled in a vehicle from multiple law enforcement agencies, but was arrested south of Ashland on Interstate 5 after a police officer put out a spike strip.

A Mercy Flights ambulance transported Davis to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff's office.

Circuit Court records show Murphy pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license and without insurance in 2011.

