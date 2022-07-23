Police identify victim in New London slaying

Jul. 22—NEW LONDON — Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's killing at 50 Sherman St. as 23-year-old Shelby Dodson, the wife of murder suspect George Dodson.

Shelby Dodson's death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt trauma to her head, according the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

George Dodson, 23, who is on active duty with the Navy, was arraigned on murder, arson and other criminal charges on Thursday and ordered held on $3 million bond.

Police said Dodson admitted killing his wife using a hammer and knife before lighting his home on fire. He left his 13-month-old child inside the burning home and was located in the backyard of the home by responding emergency personnel, police said.

Shelby Dodson's body was found by firefighters in the first floor of the building. Police said the child, who was taken for treatment to Yale New Haven Hospital, was in stable condition.

Police said Dodson confessed to the killing and allegedly killed his wife out of jealousy over seeing another man, even though the two had established an open relationship.

The two had lived in New London for about two years after a move from Norfolk, Va., where George Dodson was assigned to the USS Newport News (SSN 750).