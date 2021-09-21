Police identify victim in McDowell County homicide, 'armed and dangerous' suspects still at large

Sep. 21—By SAMANTHA PERRY

and CHARLES OWENS

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH — Police have confirmed the identity of a murder victim in McDowell County, but are still searching for two armed-and-dangerous suspects wanted in connection with the homicide.

Marcus Darcell Edwards, 33, of Welch, was found deceased around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the Havaco area, McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said Tuesday.

Muncy said authorities are still searching for the two suspects in the case, a man and a woman.

The male suspect is Kobe Rashawn Brown, 23, of Havaco. He is described as being Black, with black hair and brown eyes. His height is 6 foot, 1 inch, and his weight is 168 pounds. His last known address was Jed Bottom Road in Havaco.

The female suspect is Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch. She is described as being Black, with black hair and brown eyes. Her height is 5 foot, 4 inches, and her weight is 153 pounds. Her last known address was Little Egypt Road in Welch.

Muncy said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

"There is a motive for the crime, but it is not being released at this time," Muncy said in an earlier interview.

Muncy said warrants have been obtained for the arrest of the two suspects.

Anyone with information on the crime or the location of the suspects is asked to contact the McDowell County 911 center at 304-436-4106.