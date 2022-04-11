Police identify victim in Midtown Anchorage shooting; 22-year-old charged with murder

Apr. 11—A 22-year-old Anchorage man was jailed on murder charges Monday in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday in Midtown, police said.

The victim identified Monday was 30-year-old Julian Francis Jr., who was found dead at the scene, according to a police update.

Suspect Brent Avery Smith was taken into custody Saturday evening after police identified him as a person of interest in the crime and asked for the public's help locating him. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder, police said Monday.

The shooting was first reported around 8:30 a.m. Saturday when officers were called to 5151 Business Park Boulevard for a report of a man injured by gunfire, police said. Limited details were immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.