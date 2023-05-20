Police identify victim in Orlando shooting, offer cash reward for information

The Orlando Police Department is seeking additional details in a murder investigation earlier this month.

Orlando Police received a call on March 3 at McFall Avenue for a possible shooting.

When police officers arrived, they found an adult male dead in the home.

Read: Missing Orange County man found dead in car pulled from retention pond

Police identified the victim Saturday as Calvin “Cojo” Craig.

Investigators ask that anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

Read: Marion County deputies search for 3 missing children who could be in danger

Callers can remain anonymous, and police are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that aids the case.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.