Police identify victim in Parsons Avenue fatal shooting

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue for reports of gunfire and discovered evidence of a shooting but were unable to locate the victim, according to a release.

Police have identified the victim in a fatal Saturday shooting along Parsons Avenue near Merion Village.

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue on reports of gunfire and discovered evidence of a shooting, but were unable to locate the victim, according to a release.

Homicide Database: Here's where homicides have happened in Columbus in 2021

Around 2:50 p.m., a vehicle dropped off Antom Stargell, 19, at Nationwide Children's Hospital, the release said. Stargell succumbed to his injuries shortly after 3 p.m. and police were later able to connect his injuries to the shooting on Parsons Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Victim in fatal shooting Saturday dropped off at Nationwide Children's