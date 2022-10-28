Police identify victim shot and killed near in south Kansas City in mid-October

The victim of a fatal shooting on Oct. 15 off 113th Street has been identified, according to police.

Donna Drake, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department, said 64-year-old Tony Caldwell was shot and killed near the 7000 block of East 113th Street.

In an email to media, Drake said officers were dispatched to the area on a report of gunshots heard near the 7100 block of East 112th Street just before 7:30 a.m. that day. Upon their arrival, a citizen flagged them down and helped them locate the victim.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.