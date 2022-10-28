Police identify victim of Tuesday fatal shooting in south Kansas City

Police have identified the victim of a Tuesday fatal shooting in south Kansas City.

The man who died was 31-year-old James Brown, Captain Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to the media Friday morning.

Foreman said two other victims who had been wounded in the incident are in stable condition.

According to a Wednesday morning email from Foreman, police were dispatched to the 5700 block of Troost Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. to find a man and a woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds outside an establishment.

They were transported to the hospital, where Brown died shortly after.

Police later learned that a third victim, a woman, had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.