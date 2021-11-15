Police identify victim of West Burlington shooting; juvenile charged with first-degree murder

WEST BURLINGTON — Authorities have released the name of the man who died Sunday following a shooting in West Burlington.

Owen Laird, 18, of Burlington, died at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to West Burlington Police Chief Jesse Logan.

The shooting occurred at 3:14 p.m. at Pat Klein Park, 631 Swan St.

Laird was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center after the shooting occurred and later was pronounced dead.

A juvenile was taken into police custody following the shooting and has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Logan.

Police are not releasing the age of the victim, but Logan said the juvenile is a resident of West Burlington.

Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer was able to confirm to The Hawk Eye that the juvenile is under the age of 16.

Schaefer said the case is currently being processed through the juvenile court system, but that the state will seek a waiver to try the juvenile in adult court.

Logan was able to confirm that a vehicle with Maryland license plates was taken from the scene and is being processed for evidence, but could not share further details.

No other suspects have been taken into custody, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

WBPD, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff's office and Iowa State Patrol are all assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the West Burlington Police Department.

