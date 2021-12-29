Police identify victims and arrest suspect who allegedly slammed into six kids on Florida sidewalk, killing two

Police late Tuesday arrested the driver who allegedly mowed down six children in Wilton Manors, near Fort Lauderdale, Fla., killing two and sending the others to the hospital.

Police arrested Sean Charles Greer, 27, based on “physical evidence,” WFOR-TV reported, and booked him into the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. Specific charges were pending.

Earlier on Tuesday police identified the children, ranging in age from 2 to 10, who had been struck.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were declared dead at the scene after a 2009 Honda Accord sedan, careened around a municipal bus that had just let off a passenger, swerved onto the sidewalk and barreled into a group of children, police in Wilton Manors, Fla., said Tuesday.

Injured and hospitalized were Draya Fleming, 9; Johnathan Carter, 10; Laziyah Stokes, 9, and Audre Fleming, 2, police said. On Tuesday one child was still in critical condition, one in fair and another released, WFOR reported.

The children were all related, Andrea’s great uncle, Stanley Holcomb Sr., told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Five of them lived in Miami and one in Broward County. They were visiting one child’s father, Holcomb said, and were about to cross the street as they returned from a park when the driver slammed into them.

Bystanders sprang into action immediately to help the kids, police emphasized.

The hit-and-run occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday, when, according to police, the bus pulled away from the stop to continue traveling south and began to merge into the right through lane from the roadway’s edge.

“At that time, the Honda approached the bus from behind,” Wilton Manors police said in a statement. “The driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus. The Honda then veered right (west) and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk and driveway at 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave., striking multiple children.”

The vehicle then “accelerated and fled the area southbound,” police said. The vehicle was later located in Wilton Manors after a description circulated. Witnesses had initially described it as a Nissan sedan.

“The Wilton Manors Police Department and the City of Wilton Manors extend our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of our young victims,” police said. “Our Island City is heartbroken, and our police department stands with you as we support these families in this time of need.”

The police department also announced that the Florida Crisis Response Team will be on hand Thursday to speak with community members.