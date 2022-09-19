Police work to identify victims caught on cameras allegedly hidden in bathrooms by NH man

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·2 min read

Sep. 19—Police in Florida say they have identified 22 of the 55 people who appear in videos shot by cameras allegedly placed in a public bathroom by a New Hampshire man.

Sanibel, Florida, police arrested New Hampshire's Dana Caruso, 58, on Aug. 19 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. He is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July.

Police in the island community of Sanibel said the hidden camera was discovered inside of a fake fire alarm on July 28, when employees of the island's public works department noticed a new fire alarm had been installed on the wall of the family restroom at Bowman's Beach Park.

After verifying the device was not installed by public works staff, police were notified of the situation. Sanibel police obtained a search warrant to check the contents of the device after determining it was not a fire alarm and discovered a video camera inside of it.

After further investigation, police were able to identify Caruso as a suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest

The device captured more than 270 videos running on a continuous loop in 5-minute increments. In total, there are 55 victims, police said.

"Some of the victims appear in more than one video clip. There are numerous video clips of an empty bathroom. Several videos at the end of the time period in question show police personnel at the beginning of the investigation," police said in a statement.

Sanibel police are working to identify the 55 people captured on camera.

In addition to the restroom video, police are using footage from surveillance cameras located outside of the bathroom to help identify victims.

Caruso pleaded not guilty to several charges including alleged video voyeurism of a child under 16 years old. He posted bail, is required to wear a GPS monitor and must avoid contact with children.

Last year Caruso pleaded guilty to charges that he filmed someone in a changing room of Summer Sessions Surf Shop in Rye.

