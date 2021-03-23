What we know about the Colorado shooting victims

Zoe Christen Jones
·2 min read

Police have identified the 10 victims who died after a gunman went on a shooting rampage in a crowded supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The victims included a 51-year-old police officer who responded to the scene of the attack.

The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody Monday and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Police said the suspect had been shot and was hospitalized in stable condition.

President Joe Biden extended his condolences to the families of the victims. "Ten lives have been lost and more families have been shattered by gun violence in the state of Colorado," he said Tuesday.

Few details are currently available on the victims but here's what we know so far:

Eric Talley, 51

Talley, an 11-year veteran with the Boulder Police Department, rushed to the scene of the shooting at the grocery store, where he was fatally shot.

Talley was a father of seven and loved his community, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a news conference. Herold called his efforts at the shooting "heroic" and said, "he's everything that policing deserves and needs."

His sister, Kirstin, remembered her brother on Twitter: "My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high, my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar."

Officer Eric Talley / Credit: Boulder Police Department
Officer Eric Talley / Credit: Boulder Police Department

Rikki Olds, 25

The 25-year-old's death was confirmed by both police and her aunt Lori, who remembered her niece on Facebook.

"Thank you, everyone, for all your prayers but the Lord got a beautiful young angel yesterday..." she wrote in part. "We will be posting details about her arrangements in the upcoming days."

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Mahoney's daughter, Erika, mourned her father on Twitter, saying he "represented all things love."

"I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer," she wrote Tuesday. "I am now pregnant. I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter. I love you forever Dad. You are always with me."

I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer. pic.twitter.com/SLS2bdm5Hc

— Erika Mahoney (@MahoneyEb) March 23, 2021 Denny Stong, 20Neven Stanisic, 23Tralona Bartkowiak, 49Suzanne Fountain, 59Teri Leiker, 51 Lynn Murray, 62Jody Waters, 65

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

60 Minutes Archive: Frontotemporal Dementia

Biden speaks on Boulder shooting and need for "common sense" gun laws

Jury for Derek Chauvin trial is almost set ahead of opening statements next week

Recommended Stories

  • CureVac sets up Swiss business ahead of seeking COVID-19 shot approval

    German drugmaker CureVac this week established a Swiss business unit, official records show, a precursor to seeking approval from national drugs regulator Swissmedic for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. CureVac Swiss AG was established on Monday in Basel, home of big drugmakers including Roche and Novartis, according to the city of Basel's commercial registry. A business must be in the commercial registry as a condition of applying for a licence for a medicinal product from Swissmedic.

  • Boyfriend accused of killing woman in front of her sleeping 5-year-old daughter

    Raemel Richardson was reportedly shot in her car in Baton Rouge, and her body was found by a group of children about 40 miles away. A Louisiana man was accused of killing his girlfriend, Raemel Richardson, in her car last Wednesday. Jonathan Bryant, 35, allegedly shot Richardson, 31, in a domestic violence incident in Baton Rouge.

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Asian Man, 58, Killed While Walking with His Wife in Hit-and-Run in Texas

    A gray SUV hit Feng Zhou, 58, while he was walking with his wife at around 6 p.m. by Johnson Road on Saturday, CBSDFW reports. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Zhou was struck near his home, reports NBCDFW. The vehicle drove eastbound on Keller-Smithfield Road and was last seen by witnesses on Keller Parkway.

  • Bring Back the Slap

    I’m getting a bit bored of #MeToo, and it seems I’m not the only one. In a piece entitled, “Why Cuomo’s #MeToo Moment Hasn’t Brought Him Down,” the New York Times notes that most New York voters are indifferent to the matter, or, at least, don’t think he should resign over it. I believe I know why. After reading through the various (credible) accounts alleging that Governor Cuomo pawed at and sleazed on often-much-younger women, making them feel uncomfortable and disrespected, I would like to make an observation: that there is a difference between a pig and a predator (and also, a difference between a regular pig and pig who is also a bully). A regular pig can often be dealt with by using a healthy dose of womanly assertiveness and gumption, to be administered with swift and immediate effect. Both the pig and the predator require apprehending, naturally, but to stun a piggish man, one normally need only splash him in the face with a cold drink. Or, should such a beverage not be readily available, a hearty slap will suffice. (Though it’s important to keep in mind that this is mostly a symbolic gesture and that, with a first offense, you need not bust his lip.) The predator, meanwhile, requires an intervention of an altogether more drastic nature. Pepper spray. Frying pan. Elegant silver pistol. Whatever happens to be handiest. In any case, the point is that proportionality is the better part of valor. And as for discretion — well, that is a woman’s art! It is worth noting that we are, all of us, regardless of sex, humiliated in various ways throughout the course of our lives, and while this can often be unpleasant at the time, it can also serve as a useful and educational experience. Relations between the sexes are no different, and many misbehaving men do actually respond to being humiliated with immediate desistance and/or an apology. So, if you tell him to get the hell off, you may actually be doing both of you favor. You have set the boundaries. He has been warned. There is a chance for you both to leave it at that and move on. Some men are not so open to feedback, of course. Some men are bullies (just as some women are bullies), whose response to a wounded ego is a torrent of viciousness and an attempt to abuse his position of power. If that’s the case, then yes, go right ahead to the New York Times or call up your lawyer. But don’t make it about “your truth,” for goodness’ sake! Make it about the truth. (And the truth about the injustice, the abuse of power after you told him “no”; not about the initial episode, which might not have been a huge deal if he’d just said sorry or, at the least, not attempted to punish you for standing up for yourself.) An even rarer breed of man is the covert rapist. But again, he is out there. And, again, if you happen to have the misfortune of meeting him, then, by all means — Annie, get your gun. To return to the subject of Cuomo, that boorish, bumbling buffoon. I would like to propose that, based on the evidence thus far, Cuomo falls clearly in the pig category. According to polling, it would seem many New Yorkers agree. Mr. Cuomo is a man of limited attractiveness, foolish enough to presume that most women he meets fancy him dreadfully. He has in part been led to believe, by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, that there are countless “Cuomosexuals” out there, dying for a slice of him. Was he a bully pig or a regular pig? I’m not sure, in part because I’m not sure that any of these women told him, in real time, that what he was doing made them feel uncomfortable. I am curious as to why they did not. If the explanation is, “Oh, but he was the governor! They were scared!” I cannot help but think, scared of what, exactly? The year is 2021, not 1951. No man can expect to get away with that sort of behavior in the long run. Even if you have to go through the almighty hassle of getting fired, with support — and you’d certainly have mine — you would emerge, if not victorious, then at the very least heroic in the eyes of many. As one gutsy female friend recently said on the subject, “Some things are more important than keeping a job.” The same friend tweeted: “Ladies, you don’t need to ruin his life and think of yourself as a victim for the rest of yours. Slapping him is both more satisfying and more effective.” Amen to that! So, if any woman out there has been fired or knows some other woman who was sacked or otherwise punished simply for stunning a pig in the manner I suggest, then please do not hesitate to write to me. I would be glad to report it — not your truth, not his truth, but the truth of the matter — and to help you in your refreshingly bold pursuit of justice. Generally, ladies, I advise that you keep with you at all times, in reserve, a water-spritz canister and one of pepper spray. One for the pig, the other for the predator. Just do be careful not to mix them up.

  • Trump leaves Pence off list of ‘very good’ Republicans for 2024

    Mr Trump said, ‘I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that’s been really terrific is Ted Cruz’

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Firefighter missing and resident dead after nursing home collapses in fierce blaze

    Another two firefighters were injured but are expected to make a full recovery

  • Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

    Damage has been reported in affected areas as Sydney and other cities are braced for more downpours.

  • Goldman Sachs boss says he’ll try to get Saturdays off for exhausted 100-hour-a-week staff

    But CEO also suggested long days ahead for bankers, saying ‘if we all go an extra mile for our client, even when we feel that we’re reaching our limit, it can really make a difference in our performance’

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Seven Strikingly Designed Buildings With Top-Notch Residences Inside

    From Harlem to Holland, London to Dubai, you can now live surrounded by some of the world’s most intriguing architecture

  • Michael Brockers says he apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment

    After the Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, Michael Brockers said the Rams took a "level up" at QB. Brockers says he apologized to Goff.

  • Here are the top 10 richest Americans

    Of the world’s 16 richest people, 10 are Americans. Here’s how they rank:

  • Longtime Uber driver accused of kidnapping passenger

    A Massachusetts man who worked as an Uber driver was in court Monday after he was accused of holding a female passenger against her will.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Lakers legend Elgin Baylor: Reaction to his death

    Lakers legend and former Clippers executive Elgin Baylor died Monday at 86.

  • ‘Smile for This Ch*nk!’: Florida Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Asian Woman Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask

    A man went on an anti-Asian tirade after being asked to wear a mask while riding a bus in Florida earlier this month. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred on a Miami-Dade Transit bus on the evening of March 9.