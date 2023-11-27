Police identify victims of Denmark double homicide

Nov. 27—DENMARK — Victims of the Saturday double homicide on Fuller Lane were revealed in court documents obtained from Oxford County Superior Court Monday.

Michael Willett, 69, of Denmark and Aremean Mayo, 93, were found dead Saturday afternoon by authorities after a welfare check was requested. Their caretaker, Tzara G. Jones, 53, of Denmark was charged with two counts of murder Sunday afternoon.

According to court documents, Jones and Willett, owner of the 7 Fuller Lane home, were in a relationship, and Mayo was Jones' grandmother.

Oxford County Deputies were called to do a welfare check for Mayo on Friday and discovered Jones at the Fuller Lane residence. Jones claimed Mayo was at Bridgton Hospital, documents said. During a separate welfare check for Willett on Saturday around 2 p.m., Jones allegedly told deputies he was out of state on a hunting trip. Deputies discovered Mayo had not been to any area hospitals recently and that Willett had mobility issues requiring the use of a wheelchair.

When asked if deputies could search the residence, Jones became uncooperative and told a sergeant he was "a mongrel" and should "get down on his knees and pray," according to the court documents.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and began searching the property around 4:15 p.m. Jones was found laying on a bed, allegedly pretending to sleep and refusing to engage deputies, police said. Jones was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation due to erratic behavior, court documents say.

Willett's body was found on a bed and showed "obvious signs of death and was bloated." Mayo was found in another room of the home face down, with her upper body and head laying off the bed with several signs of blood, including spatter on the headboard, according to police.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined Willett and Mayo both died of stab wounds to the chest and were discovered more than 24 hours after their deaths, according to court documents.

Mayo sustained 10 or more stab wounds, some occurring sometime after her death. The autopsy could not determine how many stab wounds Mayo sustained due to decomposition of her body. Willett died from sustaining three stab wounds.

A butcher's-style knife was found covered in blood near Mayo's body, police said.

An Oxford County Sheriff's detective conducted interviews with Jones' sister, Danielle Graham, and father Gary Cooper, according to the court documents. Graham said Jones and Willett were partners for several years and that Jones was estranged from most of her family since 2001.

In a phone conversation between Graham and Jones on Nov. 8, Graham said she could hear Willett in the background. Graham said she suspected Jones murdered Willett and Mayo after she confided she was tired of taking care of them and refused help from Graham. Graham allegedly offered that Jones' motive may have been inheritance.

Jones will have her initial appearance in court Tuesday morning.

