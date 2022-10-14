Police identify victims in Raleigh deadly shooting spree

The people who were killed Thursday in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood were identified Friday morning.

Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured in the shooting rampage, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed Thursday evening. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said.

The victims were identified as:

Nicole Connors, 52

Susan Karnatz, 49

Mary Marshall, 35

A 16-year-old whose name wasn’t released

Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29

Officers were first called Thursday to the shooting call at about 5 p.m. near the Neuse River Greenway in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Neighbors said the shooter was young, dressed in camo and had a long rifle. Authorities said that he opened fire along a walking trail.

The shooting suspect was described as a juvenile and was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was still in the hospital as of Friday morning. Criminal charges haven’t been announced yet.

