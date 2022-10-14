Police identify victims in Raleigh deadly shooting spree
The people who were killed Thursday in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood were identified Friday morning.
Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured in the shooting rampage, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed Thursday evening. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said.
MORE: Raleigh police respond to active shooter scene
The victims were identified as:
Nicole Connors, 52
Susan Karnatz, 49
Mary Marshall, 35
A 16-year-old whose name wasn’t released
Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29
Officers were first called Thursday to the shooting call at about 5 p.m. near the Neuse River Greenway in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Neighbors said the shooter was young, dressed in camo and had a long rifle. Authorities said that he opened fire along a walking trail.
The shooting suspect was described as a juvenile and was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was still in the hospital as of Friday morning. Criminal charges haven’t been announced yet.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: ‘Terror has reached our doorstep’: 5 killed in Raleigh shooting, police say)